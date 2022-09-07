Afghanistan: Local teachers reopen girls’ schools

SHAFAQNA- Local teachers in Afghanistan reopen girls’ schools, defying Taliban’s long-standing ban on education.

Residents and rights activists in Paktia province told the ABC at least four secondary schools for girls in the provincial capital, Gardez, and one more in Samkani district have been reopened by local academic staff and elders.

“The communities had become fed-up with this [ban on girls’ education] and decided to face whatever consequences it might bring,” Paktia resident Mohammad Sidiq told the ABC.

