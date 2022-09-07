Congregational prayer of Sunni scholars led by Sheikh Karbalai in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Sunni clerics from Arab and Islamic countries offered congregational prayers today (Wednesday) under the leadership of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalai in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

This congregational prayer was held with the presence of dozens of Sunni clerics from Arab and Islamic countries and pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Sunni scholars of Islamic and Arab countries have entered this city in order to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony and the international festival of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was held in Karbala yesterday.

Karbala province is now the scene of millions of pilgrims who have come from inside and outside Iraq to participate in this year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

The number of Arbaeen pilgrims this year has reached more than twenty million pilgrims, including six million foreign and Arab pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian