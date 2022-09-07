Palestine Scholars Council calls on Muslims to support Al-Aqsa

The council said in a statement that the Zionist occupiers seek to destroy the holy mosque, Pal.info website reported.

It said Al-Aqsa Mosque needs all-out support and help of every Muslim, including statesmen, journalists, teachers, doctors, and others.

The council urged all members of the “Ummah of the Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to use all in the power to protect and defend the mosque and its sanctities.

The statement underlined that Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain holy in Muslims’ belief and Prophet Jesus (AS) and other faithful will go to the mosque in the end of times.

Israeli regime forces and Zionist settlers have increasingly violated the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent months.

Hardline Israeli officials and settlers regularly storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians.

Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the Israeli police in al-Quds.

Source:IQNA