World Cup 2022: Qatar is preparing for air traffic

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has announced its plans to re-open Doha International Airport in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022, in a bid to facilitate the movement of over one million fans flocking to the Persian Gulf state.

Subsequently being superseded by the adjacent Hamad International Airport in 2014, which has since developed into a significant hub in tandem with the expansion of flag carrier Qatar Airways,

The Doha airport has been operating in a semi-retired state since the emergence of the newer Hamad International Airport, primarily offering flights to the Persian Gulf nation’s royal family, VIPs, and air force.

However, Qatar Airways announced that Cairo flights carrying Egyptian supporters traveling to Friday’s Lusail Super Cup game between Zamalek and Al-Hilal, the respective Egyptian and Saudi league champions, would operate from the old airport.

Source: dohanews

