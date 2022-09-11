International Shia News Agency

Khums on Capital :The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answer

0

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about “Khums on Capital”

Question & Answer

Question : Considering that the purchase price of the shop goods is different from the sale price, is the criterion for calculating the khums of the shop inventory the purchase price or the sale price?

Answer: Calculate the goods at the price that can be received at the end of the khums year.

Related Fatwas

Khums on Inheritance Appreciation

Question : I sold a piece of inherited land after twenty years, am I obligated to pay khums on the appreciation?

Answer: It is not subject to khums. Of course, if you kept the land with the intention of profit and increase in its price, after the sale, according to obligatory precaution, the appreciation – after deducting the inflation – is considered as income of the current khums year. If it remains unspent at the end of the khums year, its khums must be paid.

Related posts

Reciting the Qunūt In Any Language: The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Answer

asadian

What is the ruling on crying during Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

what is the ruling on performing Qosl with artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

How to do prostration of forgetfulness? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

AH

The ruling about things bought for his son’s family by the father in law who does not pay Khoms / the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

The authenticity of amulets / the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answers

AH

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.