UK’s Queen has died at age of 96

SHAFAQNA- UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s longest-ruling monarchs in history, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” it said in a statement.

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes queen consort.

