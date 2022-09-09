International Shia News Agency

Hamid Karzai once again demanded reopening of girls’ schools by Taliban

SHAFAQNA- The former president of Afghanistan asks the Taliban government to reopen the gates of girls’ schools in middle and high school in this country.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of International Literacy Day that access to education is one of the most basic human rights that bring nations to excellence and prosperity.

Mr. Karzai also wrote: “I wish that the esteemed scholars, elders and influential people of the country encourage the education of our dear youth, both boys and girls, as much as possible.”

He added: “I want the Government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to open the doors of secondary and high schools for girls throughout the country and provide education and training for the children of the country so that we can all achieve progress and prosperity by relying on their powerful arms.”

It should be mentioned that after retaking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has closed the gates of schools to girls above the sixth grade in this country.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

