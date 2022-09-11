India: Mosque appeared after dam dried up [photo]

SHAFAQNA- Drought in the Indian state of Bihar has caused the appearance of a Mosque that has been under water for three decades, the media board of Kashmir Media Service announced.

The mosque, which was submerged in the waters of Shraila village in Nawada district of Bihar state, was revealed after the waters at the southern end of the Valeria Dam reservoir dried up.

Indian media announced that the name of this mosque is Masjid Noori and it was submerged after the construction of the Valeria Dam in 1985.

According to the report of Kashmir Media Service, the height of this Mosque from the ground to its upper dome is about 30 feet.

According to the report, many say that this mosque was built in the early 20th century and is probably one hundred and twenty years old at best.

The architecture of the dome of the Mosque indicates that it was probably one of the domes that were built in the last years of the Mongol rule.

Source: Shafaqna Persian