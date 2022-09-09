Pakistan: Death toll from unprecedented flooding rises to nearly 1,400

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from Pakistan’s catastrophic floods has risen to nearly 1,400.

The country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed 35 new fatalities in southern Sindh province, while one person died in flood-related mishaps in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, bringing the total to 1,391.

According to the NDMA’s data, 577 people have died in Sindh since June 14, followed by 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 263 in Balochistan.

It added that 191 people have died in the northeastern Punjab province, 22 in Gilgit Baltistan, one in Islamabad, and 44 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Since June 14, a total of 12,722 people have been injured in the rain and flood-related incidents across the country.

Monsoon season in Pakistan, like in other countries in the region, usually results in heavy rains, but this year has been the wettest since 1961.

Currently, one-third of the country is underwater as the massive rains and melting glaciers have caused the country’s main Indus River to overflow, inundating vast swaths of plains, and farms.

Destructive rains and floods have also washed away hundreds of thousands of houses, bridges, roads and buildings across the South Asian nuclear country, which is already grappling with political and economic turmoil.

