Sweden: Far-right politicians exposed for wanting to ‘eradicate’ Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Swedish far-right politicians participating in this year’s elections have been exposed for wanting to eradicate Muslims.

Anti-racist magazine Expo, along with news outlet, Expressen, revealed Thursday right-wing candidates who also openly pay tribute to Nazis.

Sweden Democrats (SD) politician Björn Halldin in Amal has been expressing anger at Muslims for years, according to the report.

He wrote that Muslims do not belong in a civilized world and he wants to kill them.

“It is time we eradicate these (expletive) Muslims,” he wrote on Facebook in 2015.

Halldin shared insulting pictures of Black people using terms such as the N-word and has portrayed them as lazy.

He wrote that Sweden should exterminate “blackheads.”

When a female police officer showed solidarity with the Black Life Matter movement, he posted an image of the officer’s face on a pornographic image.

The SD politician has also participated in a hate campaign against Center leader Annie Loof by spreading an inappropriate message about her.

One politician has already announced that she is resigning, according to the report.

SD politician Sonja Hellström, who has spread propaganda in a Nazi demonstration resigned saying: “Consspiral? Yes, I may be, but I am not anti-Semitic,” referring to claims that she is conspiratorial.

Source : aa

