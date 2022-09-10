Head of French Islamic schools: All Muslims’ affairs are under microscope

SHAFAQNA- “The anti-separatism bill, which was approved by the French authorities in the past year, has more than 50 articles, that affect every issue related to the religion of Islam and Muslims, whether be mosques, Islamic schools, communities or individuals,” said Makhlouf Mamesh, a member of the French Council for the Muslim Religion (CFCM).

Mamesh said: “We Muslims in France now feel that we are living in a different era.”

He, who is also the head of the Federation of Private Islamic Schools in France, warned against the expansion of the policy of expelling congregation Imams from France and said: “This policy already existed, but the current Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Dramanan, has intensified its process, which has caused intimidation in the Islamic circles of France.”

He added: “The anti-separatism bill which was approved by the French authorities a year ago, allows the authorities of this country to make administrative decisions such as closing mosques or deporting people without taking them to court.”

Mamesh, who is also the founder of the first Islamic secondary school in France, added: “The anti-separatism bill needs to be revised and any decision should be made through the judiciary.”

He added: “Surveillance measures against Muslims have increased and we believe that everything is under surveillance and under the microscope, and it seems that the fight against separatism is only for Muslims and the Islamic religion.”

The head of the French Federation of Private Islamic Schools noted: “Macron has given his interior minister full authority to manage the affairs of Muslims. This minister has worsened the situation and intensified anti-Islamic policies in France.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian