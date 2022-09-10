Astan Quds Hussaini’s complete readiness to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini announced that it is fully prepared to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims in the areas of accommodation, treatment, food and transportation.

Hasan Rashid Al-Bayji, the secretary general of Astan Quds Hussaini (A.S) emphasized: “The plans of this shrine for reception and service and provision of accommodation, food and transportation for Arbaeen pilgrims this year have been more detailed than all the previous years.”

He said that Astan Quds Hussaini (A.S) has prepared and expects a large number of pilgrims and has set a detailed plan for all service, treatment, accommodation, transportation and food supply sectors.

He added that these services will continue until the last Arbaeen pilgrim leaves Karbala.

According to Middle East News, the head of the health and treatment department of Astan Quds Hussaini (A.S) also said that 3,000 medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, are ready to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims in 10 hospitals and medical centers, 3 of which are field hospitals.

Sattar Al-Saadi added that this medical force started its activity on the 10th day of Safar (Wednesday).

He said that 3 field treatment centers have been set up, one in the courtyard of Imam Hassan (A.S) and the other in the courtyard of Hazrat Zainab (S.A).

He also announced an agreement with Iranian dentists to provide 24-hour services to pilgrims and said that these services will be provided at “Safir al-Imam al-Hussein” hospital.

Source: Shafaqna Persian