Lebanese Parliament Speaker: We will not give up on our rights

SHAFAQNA- The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament said: “We insist on exploiting our resources throughout the economic zone belonging to Lebanon and we will not give up on our rights.”

On Friday, Mr. Nabieh Bari, in the meeting with Amos Hochstein, the American mediator in the case of border disputes between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, said: “In order to achieve the desired results, we must first return to indirect negotiations in Naqourah.”

Amos Hochstein also said: “The negotiations have progressed very well.”

The American mediator in the case of drawing the borders of Lebanon with the occupied Palestine, who had traveled to Tel Aviv yesterday, arrived in Beirut on Friday to talk with the Lebanese authorities.

On Friday, after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Hochstein said: “We are witnessing good progress in the negotiations, and I am optimistic about reaching an agreement and will continue to meet with Lebanese officials.”

