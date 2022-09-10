UN chief calls for massive international support for flood-ravaged Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledges to assist in organizing conference to fund after Islamabad completes assessment as damages far greater than previous calamities

Pakistan said on Friday that the recent destructive flood caused more than $30 billion in damage and that the country will need international assistance to rebuild its infrastructure.

Major-General Zafar Iqbal, the coordinator of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC), briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the country received 518% more rain than usual during the monsoon season.

“One-third of Pakistan is submerged, and the damages will be far higher and far greater than previous calamities,” the official informed the two dignitaries during their visit to the NFRCC.

While expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, Guterres said humanity has declared war on nature, and that nature is striking back. And he said, “Nature is blind.”

“It is not striking back on those who have contributed more to the war on nature. Pakistan has given little contribution to climate change, yet it is one of the most severely impacted hotspots by the consequences of climate change,” the UN chief said.

The UN chief arrived in Islamabad along with a delegation for a two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-stricken South Asian country.

He assured Sharif that the UN will support Pakistan and that he will raise awareness in the international community about how to help the country in its hour of need.

