African countries demand climate change financing

SHAFAQNA-The leaders of two dozen African countries have called for wealthier nations to uphold their aid pledges so the continent can tackle climate change effects.

African ministers made their call in a communique at the close of a three-day forum in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday and two months before Egypt hosts the crucial COP27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

We urge “developed countries to fulfil their pledges in relation to climate and development finance, and deliver on their commitments to double adaptation finance, in particular to Africa,” the 24 leaders said in a closing statement.

The African continent emits only some three percent of global CO2 emissions, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon noted this week.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com