Saudi Arabia’s program to train one hundred thousand persons in the field of tourism

SHAFAQNA– Saudi Arabia has begun a program in the field of tourism that intends to train one hundred thousand Saudis in this country and European academies in all tourism fields.

While tourism in Saudi Arabia has been limited to religious tourism associated with Hajj and Omrah in Mecca and Medina and the agents in this sector have had no experience to interact with tourists who entered this country for recreation, Saudi Arabia has begun a program entitled “tourism pioneers” to train Saudis in various fields of tourism.

The individuals who are enrolled in this program will be trained in a training center in simulated places for reception, kitchen, hotel rooms, and restaurants and fast food centers.

According to official statistics, 850 thousand people work in the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia that just 26% of them are Saudis.

After 2019, Saudi Arabia opened its doors to tourism and tries to attract thirty million foreign tourists besides the social and economic openness plan to diversify the country’s earnings up to 2030.

“Muhammed Bishnaq”, the Deputy Minister of Tourism for human capacity development asserted that an extensive educational program will be performed to create professional and highly efficient capabilities for Saudis in the tourism sector in general and hospitality in particular.

The budget for this program is one hundred million dollars and is at three levels, i.e. beginner, intermediate and managers and covers 52 jobs. Training of 25% of enrollees in tourism institutions of European countries is one of the purposes of this program.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com