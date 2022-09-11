Chronicles of Karbala | 5 nights of online lectures by Christopher Clohessy

SHAFAQNA– The Chronicles of Karbala; This Arbaeen, Father Christopher Clohessy will deliver a series of 5 lectures between 13th and 17th September, from 8pm to 9pm each night.
Lecture 1 -Predicting Karbalā’: In the house of Umm Salama (RA)
Lecture 2 – The Writing on the Wall: The Fate of the Ummah
Lecture 3 – Nothing but beauty. Zaynab (SA) at Karbalā’
Lecture 4 – Al-Saqqā’. Al-Abbās (AS) at the Euphrates
Lecture 5 – The Zaynab (SA)-Ibn Ziyād Dialogues
Source: www.almahdi.edu
