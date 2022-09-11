International Shia News Agency

Chronicles of Karbala | 5 nights of online lectures by Christopher Clohessy

0

SHAFAQNA– The Chronicles of Karbala; This Arbaeen, Father Christopher Clohessy will deliver a series of 5 lectures between 13th and 17th September, from 8pm to 9pm each night.

Lecture 1 -Predicting Karbalā’: In the house of Umm Salama (RA)

Lecture 2 – The Writing on the Wall: The Fate of the Ummah

Lecture 3 – Nothing but beauty. Zaynab (SA) at Karbalā’

Lecture 4 – Al-Saqqā’. Al-Abbās (AS) at the Euphrates

Lecture 5 – The Zaynab (SA)-Ibn Ziyād Dialogues

 Source: www.almahdi.edu
read more from shafaqna:

Related posts

Thousands of people chanting Labbaik Ya Hussain in shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) [Photos]

asadian

Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walking toward Karbala

asadian

Karbala: Astan Quds Hussaini’s complete readiness to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Arbaeen 2022: Latest number of pilgrims entering and leaving Karbala

asadian

Karbala: Sunni Scholars In Congregational Prayers Led By Sheikh Karbalai In Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine [Photos]

asadian

Photos: On the way to Karbala

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.