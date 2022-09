SHAFAQNA- All the way from Canada, Berak Hussain takes us a journey through the Arbaeen walk to the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala. A journey like non other, we visit the Mawakeb and all that they serve from the Imam Ali (AS) shrine in Najaf to Karbala and Bayn-al-Haramayn.

