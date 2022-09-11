Reuters: Europeans doubt Iran’s intentions in nuclear talks

SHAFAQNA- Reuters reported that France, Britain and Germany on Saturday (10 Sep 2022) said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called “very untimely” by Moscow.

Diplomats have said Iran’s response to the EU’s Coordinator was a step backwards, with it seeking to link a revival of the deal with the closure of investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into uranium traces at three sites.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors meet on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the watchdog on the issue. Ahead of that meeting the European parties to the deal vented their frustration.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com