Amnesty calls for UN’s Resolution on human rights in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Following the reactions to human rights violations in Afghanistan, Amnesty International requested the UN’s Human Rights Council that a resolution be issued in support of the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

“We are writing to call on you to support a strong resolution on the human rights situation in Afghanistan. The situation in Afghanistan is extremely worrying as the country faces an increasingly intertwined spate of crimes under international law, gross human rights violations and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis. The Taliban have been grossly and systematically violating women`s rights since their takeover on 15 August 2021,” the letter reads.

“In the meanwhile, we ask the UN Human Rights Council to establish an impartial, independent international mechanism to address the severe violations of human rights in Afghanistan. With the Taliban’s arrival, we can clearly see that internal monitoring systems have been destroyed,” said Amnesty International Researcher Zaman Sultani.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com