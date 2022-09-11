International Shia News Agency

Google & Amazon workers protest billion-dollar contract with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Google and Amazon workers took to the streets to protest against their Companies’ $1.2 Billion AI Contract With Israel.

Tens of Google and Amazon employees organised protests in New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Durham, including the tech giants’ headquarters, calling for their employers to cancel their contract with the Israeli military.

Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud executives signed a lucrative $1.22 billion contract with the Israeli government to supply government ministries and the military with artificial intelligence and cloud storage facilities. Outside Google’s New York City office, protesters chanted: “No justice, no peace, tech workers are in the streets!”

Source: middleeastmonitor

