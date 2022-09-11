Russia calls E3 statement untimely ahead of IAEA meeting

SHAFAQNA-Russian envoy in Vienna talk said that the statement issued by France, Britain and Germany on Iran’s stance at the Vienna talks was “untimely”.

Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in a tweet on Sunday.

“Very untimely indeed,” Ulyanov wrote, adding, “Right at a critical moment at the Vienna talks and on the eve of the session of the IAEA Board of Governors.”

Britain, France, and Germany in a statement on Sunday accused Iran of choosing “not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity” and continuing “to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

Iran condemned the E3 statement as being unconstructive and against the goodwill of the three countries – known as E3.

The statement came as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is going to hold the meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday.

The statement came as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is going to hold the meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com