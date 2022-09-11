Qatar pushes Israel to allow Palestinians to attend World Cup 2022:

SHAFAQNA-Qatar have allegedly recently pushed Israel to permit Palestinian fans to attend the World Cup 2022 without obstacles.

Doha aims to present the major football event as apolitical and guarantee full access for “both Israelis and Palestinians,” sources privy to the matter said, according to reports.

The Qatari officials reportedly made the request in an effort to mediate between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian Authority to avoid an episode from a few years back in which the Zionist regime forbade the Palestinian team from competing in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, the sources added.

It remains unclear how many Palestinians have queried to leave the occupying state of Israel for Qatar to watch the games. However, an Israeli diplomatic source told AFP in June that there will be no direct flights between Doha and Tel Aviv during the World Cup.

Source: dohanews

