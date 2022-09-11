MEM: Decades after 9/11, Muslims battle plague of Islamophobia in US

SHAFAQNA-Middleeastmonitor reported that for Muslim-Americans, post-9/11 ramifications of Islamophobia have bled deep into the fabric of American society more than two decades later.

“Muslims continue to be the target of hate, bullying, and discrimination as a result of the stereotypes that were perpetuated by Islamophobes and the media in the years following the 9/11 attacks,” said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA).

He said organizations like CAIR have helped make “tremendous strides” in countering narratives perpetuated by organizations and individuals who benefit from Islamophobia, but there is still “misformation that fuels hate being spread online.”

“This misinformation can then be perpetuated within school curriculum that isn’t properly vetted, within the workplace, and within government policies,” Ayloush told Anadolu Agency via email.

“As a result, 21 years after the attacks, Muslims continue to face the threat of targeted violence and are working to amplify narratives about Muslims that are authentic and accurate to counter the spread of misinformation.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

