Research project to explore features of contemporary Online Islamic Environments

SHAFAQNA– How online platforms influence traditional structures within Islam across Europe is an issue that experts will intend to clarify.

According to researchers, inter-generational differences within Muslim communities in Europe have been extended. This is while the ties among these groups have been reinforced via digital platforms.

A research project will explore the features of contemporary Online Islamic Environments (OIEs) and their impact on social and religious practices of various Muslim populations in Europe.

Moreover, how individual behaviors and beliefs are shaped in various national settings by OIEs and their manner of interaction with Muslim networks, policy makers and third sector organizations will be investigated.

Source: Mirage News

www.shafaqna.com