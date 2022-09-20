International Shia News Agency

Research project to explore features of contemporary Online Islamic Environments

0

SHAFAQNAHow online platforms influence traditional structures within Islam across Europe is an issue that experts will intend to clarify.

According to researchers, inter-generational differences within Muslim communities in Europe have been extended. This is while the ties among these groups have been reinforced via digital platforms.

A research project will explore the features of contemporary Online Islamic Environments (OIEs) and their impact on social and religious practices of various Muslim populations in Europe.

Moreover, how individual behaviors and beliefs are shaped in various national settings by OIEs and their manner of interaction with Muslim networks, policy makers and third sector organizations will be investigated.

Source: Mirage News

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

IT researcher: “Smart cities” is a fantastic vision for any developed country

Related posts

Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week 2022 to start on Oct. 20

asadian

Video: Even if you’re not a Muslim you can join Arbaeen walk as a believer in humanity

asadian

Kazakhstan: Muslim Family of 23 performs for Pope Francis

asadian

Study finds Muslim characters are painted as extremists in popular television series in some Western countries

asadian

Study: Muslim characters are erased & stereotyped in some Western popular TV series

asadian

UK: Muslims and black people facing highest levels of discrimination

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.