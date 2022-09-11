Karbala’s Governor: Forecasts show Karbala to receive more than 20 million domestic and foreign pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Karbala predicted that 20 million domestic and foreign pilgrims will travel to this province to commemorate Arbaeen Hussaini Ceremony.

“Nassif Jassim al- Khattabi”, the Governor of Karbala, stated in a press conference today: “So far, more than three million foreign pilgrims and millions of domestic pilgrims have traveled to the city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen ceremony.

Stating that the traffic of domestic and foreign pilgrims to enter Karbala continues, he denied the published news about the closure of the roads leading to Karbala and said: “We have not witnessed any road closures in Karbala province so far, and the traffic of pilgrims to the province continues.”

Al-Khattabi continued: “We predict that by the end of the Arbaeen ceremony, the city of Karbala will receive more than 20 million domestic and foreign pilgrims.”

Governor of Karbala: 3 million foreign pilgrims are now in Karbala

Al-Khattabi announced that as a result of the large presence of pilgrims, this city is full of people.

Al-Khattabi said: “Despite the million population, we have not recorded any security incident and the security forces are doing their mission in the best possible way, and the interesting thing to note is that the average crime rate has also decreased.”

Referring to the extensive efforts of the municipality and the participation of thousands of volunteers in providing services, he said: “Karbala is full of pilgrims and there is no empty place due to the presence of millions of people.”

Stating that 3 million pilgrims from outside Iraq are now present in Karbala, al-Khattabi predicted that the number of foreign pilgrims will double and increase to 6 million as Arbaeen approaches.

Source: Shafaqna Persian