International Shia News Agency

Canada’s envoy to Iraq: I have come to Karbala to see Arbaeen pilgrims+ Photos

0

SHAFAQNA- Canada’s envoy to Iraq today (Sunday) visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and praised the projects of Astan Quds Hussaini and the services of this center to all Iraqi people.

“Gregory Galligan” emphasized that he went to Karbala to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage because of its importance, and stated: “My work is not only to stay in Baghdad, but to travel to different provinces of Iraq, and the most important of them is the holy province of Karbala at this important time, the Arbaeen ceremony, in which I must be present and see the pilgrims who come to the province.”

Canada’s envoy to Iraq emphasized that during this trip he met with a number of authorities and personalities in the province and the meetings were fruitful, and he continued: “The important projects of Astan Quds Hussaini that provide assistance to various groups of Iraqi people, especially children, as well as the actions in the field of fighting cancer and other important projects that express the feelings of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his method against corruption and falsehood, all are important issues and should be focused on. Because these projects are not only for the people of Karbala, but for all Iraqis, and many people, especially the poor and needy groups, go to those places and use their services.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Karbala’s Governor: Forecasts show Karbala to receive more than 20 million domestic and foreign pilgrims

asadian

Najaf ahead of Arbaeen Procession

asadian

Chronicles of Karbala | 5 nights of online lectures by Christopher Clohessy

asadian

Photos From the Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala: Thousands Chant “Labbaik Ya Hussain”

asadian

Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walking toward Karbala

asadian

Karbala: Astan Quds Hussaini’s complete readiness to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.