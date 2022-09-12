Saudi Arabia: Considerable increase of women’s share in business

SHAFAQNA– Considerable increase of women’s share in business in Saudi Arabia.

Official statistics of Saudi Arabia show that women’s participation rate in management of economic enterprises has more than doubled in the last 6 years.

According to Aljazeera, based on the statistics of small and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia (government body), ratio of economic enterprises that are managed by women has increased to 45% in 2022 from 21.5% in 2016.

By publishing a report, this institution has emphasized that the number of enterprises run by women is relatively equal to those run by men and this shows “the effect of economic steps of Saudi Arabia to enhance women’s empowerment”.

In this regard, “Khalid Batarfi” a professor at King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia, emphasizes that women’s participation in business activities in Saudi Arabia has been low for several decades due to various reasons such as low education as well as cultural barriers and lack of support for women.

He added that in recent decades, Saudi Arabia executed the education and training program for women and was able to equalize the number of female and male graduates in domestic universities and foreign scholarships. It also supported women’s business extensively that its results are now observed.

According to Batarfi, share of women who participated in the labor force in Saudi Arabia was equal to 20% in 2019 which has now reached 33.9%. This is the highest growth across the world.

He stressed that the “World Economic Forum” announced Saudi Arabia among the 5 countries which have had the best performance in reducing the distance between women and men in the field of business.

