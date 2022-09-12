Aljazeera: Latest issues stopping Iran-USA nuclear agreement

SHAFAQNA- Iran and the United States look like they are once again far away from an agreement on restoring their 2015 nuclear deal. A few issues continue to cause problems, the most important of which is a disagreement over a probe into Iran’s nuclear activities.

Instead, things have not moved forward since Tehran handed over its latest response to a European proposal two weeks ago, which was poorly received by the Western parties to the accord.

There has been no indication that the USA will officially respond to Iran’s comments soon, strengthening odds that potential progress in the talks will be postponed at least until after the USA’s midterm elections in November.

So what is stopping things from moving forward?

It appears that a few issues continue to cause problems, the most important of which is a disagreement over a probe into Iran’s nuclear activities, and continued Israeli attempts to stop the restoration of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and which the USA unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com