IRR: UK Muslims’ citizenship reduced to ‘second-class’ status

SHAFAQNA-Many UK Muslims have been reduced to “second-class” citizens as a consequence of citizenship-stripping powers introduced by the UK government since 2002, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said

The report by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), entitled “Citizenship: from right to privilege”, follows the recent extension of the controversial powers – which have been extensively used against British nationals who travelled to Syria – in the Nationality and Borders Act to allow citizenship to be removed from a person without notice in some circumstances.

Clause nine of the new law, which was passed in April after months of protests by human rights campaigners and opposition in the House of Lords, allows the home secretary to deprive somebody of citizenship without notifying them if it is not practically possible to do so, because of national security or diplomatic considerations, or “for any other reason”.

Previously, British nationals whose citizenship was revoked were required to be notified by letter. Those stripped of citizenship have a right to challenge the decision through an appeals process, and critics say that removing the need to notify somebody prevents them from exercising that right.

Source : middleeasteye

