Treat of Core Autism Symptoms by Anti-Diarrhea Medication

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers headed by a team at the University of Oslo have identified a drug that is currently used to treat diarrhea, as a potential therapeutic candidate for core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The investigators constructed a computer model of the network of proteins associated with ASD, and their interactions, and looked at how different drugs impacted proteins in the network. They identified a number of candidates that would be expected to counteract the biological process underlying ASD, and of these, the commonly used anti-diarrheal drug, loperamide, was the most promising.

These results in mice highlight the tantalizing possibility that loperamide, or other drugs that target the μ-opioid receptor, may represent a new way to treat the social symptoms present in ASD, but further work is required to test this hypothesis.

Source: neurosciencenews