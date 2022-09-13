Arbaeen 2022: Return of Saudi Shia processions in Karbala +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Shias of Qatif, after being deprived of attending the Arbaeen ceremony for three years, once again found the possibility to attend this ceremony.

“Abd al-Jalil Abdallah al-Mahouzi” the owner of the procession of Khodam al-Hussain (A.S) says about this: “Our feelings cannot be described after we were banned from attending the Arbaeen pilgrimage for the first time since the fall of the Iraqi regime. Our feelings is a combination of sadness, pain, heartburn, crying and sadness. This is the situation of all Qatif people because Arbaeen has a special place and dignity in our hearts.”

Al-Mahouzi continued: “After travel to Iraq was banned due to the Coronavirus, our friends from this country sent clips of the processions in Karbala and Arbaeen, and we were saddened. When we heard that our participation in Arbaeen was approved, we almost jumped for joy. From the same day, we prepared all the necessary equipment for the procession in Karbala.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian