Karbala: Mourning processions commemorate Arbaeen [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Hussayni mourning processions (Zinjeel) from various cities of Iraq and the world set off to commemorate the ceremonies of the Ziyarat Arba’een in Karbala.

The processions in the form of regular groups headed to the shrine of the master of the martyrs (AS), where poems were recited that showed the great pain in their hearts because of this sad memory, and then they went to the shrine of Abal-Fahdl Al-Abbas (AS) to complete the mourning ceremonies passing through the square between the Two Holy Shrines .

The condolence processions represent the provinces of Iraq in addition to processions from abroad, and their arrival will continue successively until the eve of twentieth of Safar.

