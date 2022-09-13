International Shia News Agency

UN’s Rapporteur Calls For Removal of Sanctions on Iran

SHAFAQNA- United Nations Special Rapporteur has called for the removal of unilateral sanctions on Iran in a report. In the report, published on Monday (12 Sep 2022), Alena Douhan, whose role is focused on the negative result of the sanctions, said that they had affected nearly every aspect of life in the country, and called for them to be lifted.

According to Douhan, even as medicines and food are supposed to be exempt from sanctions, general licenses issued by the USA’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) aimed at ensuring exemptions “appeared to be ineffective and nearly non-existent”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

