UN Security Council calls for intensifying efforts to expand Yemen truce

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council has urged warring parties in Yemen to urgently intensify negotiations towards expanding their historic truce.

Council members highlighted the tangible benefits of the agreement between warring parties, now in its sixth month.

They include a 60 per cent reduction in casualties.

Additionally, fuel coming through critical Huydadah port has quadrupled, while commercial flights from the capital, Sana’a, have allowed 21,000 people to receive medical treatment and unite with their families.

The landmark truce was first announced in April, and initially for two months. It was renewed in June for another two months, and then again in August, marking the longest period of relative calm in Yemen in more than seven years of war.

The Council called on the parties “to urgently intensify, and be flexible in, the negotiations under the auspices of the UN to agree on an expanded truce that could be translated into a durable ceasefire”.

Source : news.un.org

