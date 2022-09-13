73 Palestinian detainees killed by medical negligence

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Prisoners Club said that the deaths of 73 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons since its 1967 occupation on medical negligence.

The club said the 73 prisoners who succumbed to their deaths due to neglect are among 231 Palestinian prisoners who died in custody, the latest being Saadia Farajallah, who died in custody at Damon prison in early July.Farajallah, who was one of the oldest prisoners in the Israeli prison, suffered from chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The CCP said Israel continues to hold the bodies of nine prisoners who died or were killed while in custody.

The group added that the issue of sick prisoners has seen dangerous conditions in recent years, as medical neglect has increased, as well as torture, which has been the cause of death for most of the Palestinian prisoners slain held in the prisons. Israeli prisons.

