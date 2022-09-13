International Shia News Agency

India court allows Hindu’s plea on right to prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque

SHAFAQNA-The Varanasi district court has rejected a Muslim organisation’s plea challenging a request by some Hindu worshippers to hold daily prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque.

A group of Hindu women had moved the court earlier this year, seeking its permission to pray at a shrine inside the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The mosque believed to be built during the Mughal rule is adjacent to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple in the northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Rejecting the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Committee, the Muslim body that had challenged the women’s petition, the court said the request by the women was “maintainable”.

Source : aljazeera

