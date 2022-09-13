World cup 2022: 13 airlines to commence operations at Doha International Airport

SHAFAQNA- Effective from 15 September 2022 until 30 December 2022, thirteen airlines will commence operations at Doha International Airport (DIA), within 30 minutes from most of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Car parking facilities are available at both the DIA departure and arrival terminals, parking charges will apply. Prayer rooms, high-speed WIFI, Ooredoo and Vodaphone kiosks, ATMs and foreign exchange services, as well as special services for passengers with reduced mobility will also be available.

Doha International Airport’s departure terminal is located in Old Airport area in Doha city, at the junction of D-ring road and Al Matar Street.

