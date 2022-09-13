USA: Psychology project to mental health care for Muslim Americans

SHAFAQNA- A psychology professor in the United States has started a research project to increase mental health care for Muslim Americans.

In order to better understand and deal with the gaps in mental health care for Muslim Americans, Psychology professor Amy Weisman de Mamani, and graduate students Salman Shaheen Ahmad and Merranda McLaughlin have started a research project.

Islamophobia is widespread in the United States. There are still hate crimes against Muslims in the United States which a few years after the September 11 attacks and again around the time of the 2016 elections reach its highest point. In addition, stress about this prejudice has serious effects on the mental health of Muslim Americans.

Muslim Americans compared to other minority groups have higher rates of depression and anxiety

Research indicates that Muslim Americans compared to other minority groups have higher rates of depression and anxiety. Also, they may two times more likely to attempt suicide than other religious groups. However, Muslims often avoid mental health services.

Ahmad, a clinical psychology graduate student said “Muslims often do not have knowledge about mental health, and there are stigmas within the community with regard to mental illness. So, they are less probably to seek help. Along with the discrimination they face, this puts them at a high risk for suffering through mental health concerns”.

Muslims who immigrated to the US often have superior mental health than those born in the country

Based on the findings, Muslims who believe in high Islamophobia in the U.S. frequently experience greater psychological distress and do not try to obtain mental health services.

Moreover, Muslims who immigrated to the U.S. often have superior mental health than those born in this country. Another study showed that in comparison with people who were raised Muslim, those who convert to Islam are often more vulnerable to mental health challenges associated with their faith.

Ahmad said “it is beneficial to use religion and spirituality to help manage your difficulties. However, using it while avoiding mental health care when you need it may in fact reduce those benefits for your mental health”.

It is hoped that efforts of these scholars will eventually help control the existing distress that many Muslims face alone. These scholars intend to break down the notion that psychotherapy is not compatible with Islam.

Source: News@TheU

