16 Islamic Associations condemn prison sentences for a number of religious missionaries in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- A number of Islamic associations and communities condemned the latest rulings issued by the Saudi Arabian judiciary to imprison a number of missionaries in this country for several years.

In this regard, in a joint statement, 16 Islamic associations and communities pointed out that instead of honoring the missionaries and scholars, most of them are elderly and served the religion and the country for decades, they threw them in prison and suppressed.

The statement further added: “These oppressive laws are not based on divine justice, nor are they based on human contractual laws. Rather, they were issued on the basis of lies and unquestionable speculations and whims and grudges mixed with the irresponsible fatigue of the judiciary. The goal they are pursuing is to destroy Muslims and Sunnis and get closer to the enemies of the Islamic religion and Ummah.”

This statement warned that: “Long prison sentences can be a prelude to issuing death sentences against missionaries headed by Salman Oudeh, Awad Al-Qarni, Ali Al-Omari, and others.”

Over the past weeks, the Saudi Arabian Court of Justice has issued its supreme verdict to imprison several preachers, as Sheikh Nasser Omar was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Sheikh Abd Al-Rahman Mahmood was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Sheikh Essam Waleed was sentenced to 27 years, and Sheikh Essam Darwish was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

