Iraq intends to launch a satellite into space

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Communications of Iraq announced that it intends to choose one of the advanced international companies to build and manage an Iraqi satellite. The Iraqi satellite project has been started since 2012 but it was stopped in past years following the ISIS attack to some cities in 2014 and thus, lack of financial credits.

“Raad Al-Mashhadani”, the ministry’s Spokesman said: We are intending to choose one of the specialized companies in the field of building and managing a satellite to provide the best communication and information services to citizens and government agencies proportional to the approach of the Ministry of Communications of Iraq.

Al-Mashhadani added that the strategic position of Iraq enables us to place the satellite in the required orbit and activate it without any technical problem. He told: The Iraqi satellite will supply various and required services by all institutions.

The Ministry of Communications of Iraq had previously announced the initial agreement for launching the first Iraqi satellite and had emphasized: this project will be a valuable project with high financial return, and it will be in line with Iraq’s benefits especially that most countries have their own satellite.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

