Study finds brain activation patterns related to religious worship

SHAFAQNA- A new brain study that was accomplished among evangelical Christians provided accurate and deep understanding of the brain activation patterns related to religious experiences.

When a person feels a subjective connection to a deity or supernatural agent, it is said that a religious experience occurs. These experiences can be very meaningful and even life-changing, however little is known about their neural foundations.

The researchers have examined large-scale network activations during religious experiences by means of electroencephalography (EEG) microstate analyses. The EEG and microstate data showed that certain networks of the brain were correlated with subjective religious experience of participants. Moreover, there was evidence that the auditory network was positively correlated with the subjective religious experience.

Ultimately, downregulation of a microstate corresponding to the salience network was the strongest predictor of religious experience.

It is thought that this network involves the processing of attentional information and may contribute to error monitoring. According to the authors, this finding implies that an intense religious experience may bring forth a cognitive shift in attentional control, which may demonstrate a shift from introspection to extrospection.

An association was found with the auditory network, the DMN, and the salience network. It was very interesting that the strongest predictor for the experience was found in the salience network. In other words, there is a strong attentional shift upon the religious experience.

Source: PsyPost

www.shafaqna.com