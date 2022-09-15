Imam Reza (AS) shrine’s mourning ceremonies in Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine holds various special programs for the night and day of Arbaeen.

Hoj. Shariatinejad, holy shrine’s Deputy for Islamic Ideology Dissemination said: “Arbaeen mourning ceremonies will be started on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2022, concurrent with night of Arbaeen; Imam Khomeini portico will be main venue of these mourning ceremonies”.

He added: “Hoj. Mohsen Kafi and Hoj. Javad Nezafat will be key speakers of the ceremony who are going to deliver a speech on different aspects of Imam Hossein’s (AS) movement”.

Referring to the special ceremonies for the occasion, Imam Reza holy shrine’s Deputy for Islamic Ideology Dissemination said: “Mourning ceremonies of the day of Arbaeen will start at 10:30 on Saturday, September 16, and Ayatollah Alamolhoda, Friday prayer leader of Mashhad, will address people in Imam Khomeini portico. Hadi Elahi and Amir Aref are eulogists of the ceremony”.

He went on to say: “Mr. Ali Malaekeh will recite the Arbaeen supplication following noon prayer of the day of Arbaeen in Imam Khomeini portico”.

Source : globe.razavi

www.shafaqna.com