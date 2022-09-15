Pope reaffirms critical value of interfaith dialogue to contrast war

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has strongly reaffirmed the critical value of interfaith dialogue to contrast the “folly of war.”

One of his own bishops warned that Francis’ participation in a big interfaith peace conference in Kazakhstan could imply papal endorsement of a “supermarket of religions.”

Francis delivered the closing speech to the Kazakh government’s triennial conference of traditional religions, which gathered some 80 Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and Taoist faith leaders who called for greater interfaith efforts to combat war, poverty, climate change and other ills facing the world.

Source : abcnews

