World Cup 2022: Saudi-Qatar land border to welcome 4,000 visitors per hour

SHAFAQNA-The Abu Samra border crossing’s capacity has been doubled to 4,000 people per hour.

Two new entry and exit facilities at the Abu Samra checkpoint have been built, according to Yousuf Ahmed Al Hammadi, Assistant Director of Land Customs Department at the General Authority of Customs, each measuring 5,000 square metres.

“Expecting a huge number of fans by road during the mega sporting event, the General Authority of Customs has expanded Abu Samra checkpost facilities and installed most advanced equipment to speed up the entry process of travellers,” he said during an interview with Al Rayyan TV.

