Kazakhstan: Muslim family of 23 performs for Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim family of 21 children – 18 of whom are adopted – greeted Pope Francis with live music at the Catholic Cathedral of the Mother of God of Perpetual Help in Nur-Sultan.

Native to the country, the children’s parents explained that the reason for their large family is that there are many orphans in the world.

The mother described to Vatican News the tears she sheds each time she sees and meets an orphaned child, explaining that she often goes to visit an orphanage.

The first time she visited orphaned children, she said, she returned home and adopted three of them.

From then on, she would frequently visit and bring home more children, hold them in her arms, happy to watch them grow, she said.

Being parents to so many children is not difficult at all, according to these Kazakh parents, because the older children always help out.

They say their children are generous, the older ones take care of the younger, and everyone takes care of each other. “We are all happy,” they add.

Source : vaticannews

www.shafaqna.com