UK gives UNICEF £24m to support Afghan children

SHAFAQNA-UK Contributes £24M to Provide Emergency Support for Afghan Women, Children ,UNICEF said in a report.

The funds will help UNICEF provide “lifesaving nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services to over 1.6 million people affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Around 1.3 million – 77 per cent – are children.”

“We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its continued partnership during this critical time. These funds will allow us to continue addressing the immediate needs of the most vulnerable girls, boys and women across the country,” said Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan.

The aid comes as hundreds of young children in Kabul are working.

Source : tolonews

