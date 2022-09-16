International Shia News Agency

To Receive Additional Amount After Concluding the Transaction: The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered the question about: “To Receive Additional Amount After Concluding the Transaction”

Question & Answer

Question: If the price of a product increases after the transaction, is it permissible to receive extra amount from the customer?

Answer: It is not allowed.

To Receive Extra Money from Members of a Ribā-Free Fund

Question: We have set up a Qarḍh-al- Hasnah fund among our fellow workers. Every month one member receives the collected money by lots. After the fifth month, with the consent of all members each person pays an extra amount so that the next persons, for whom it takes longer to get it, receive a larger amount, and so on; is it considered as a case of Ribā?

Answer: There is no problem if the extra amount is not more than the inflation and is paid by those who have already received the loan.

