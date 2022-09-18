What is Mozarebah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question: ” What is Mozarebah?” Question & Answer

Question : What is Mozarebah (Sleeping partnership)?

Answer : Mudharebah is a kind of contract and agreement between two persons in which one person gives a property to the other to do business with that and the proceeds are divided according to their agreement. The one who gives the capital is owner (Malik) and the other one who does business and trading is called agent or Amil.

