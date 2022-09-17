International Shia News Agency

Reserving place for another person in the row of congregation: The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Answer

0
SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about “Reserving a place for another person in the row of a congregation.”

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to reserve a place for another person in the row of a congregation? (It means that we place a Turbah for another person and don’t let other people to sit there) Or is the criterion piety or earlier arrival?

Answer: There is no issue with doing this, but if that person doesn’t join the congregation before Rukū‘ of the first Rak‘at then his/her right is voided.

Related Fatwas

Reciting Tashahhud during Tajāfi (sitting-up partially)

Question: Should we recite Tashahhud during Tajāfi (raising knees from the ground and place one’s body in a half-raised position) or should we stay quiet?

Answer: It is better to recite Tashahhud or other Dhikrs while in Tajāfi posture.

Related posts

To Receive Additional Amount After Concluding the Transaction: The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Answer

asadian

What are the conditions for validity of an oath? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

asadian

Khums on Capital: The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

asadian

Reciting the Qunūt In Any Language: The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Answer

asadian

What is the ruling on crying during Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

what is the ruling on performing Qosl with artificial nails? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.