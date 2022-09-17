Reserving place for another person in the row of congregation: The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Answer

Question & Answer
Answer: There is no issue with doing this, but if that person doesn’t join the congregation before Rukū‘ of the first Rak‘at then his/her right is voided.
Reciting Tashahhud during Tajāfi (sitting-up partially)
Question: Should we recite Tashahhud during Tajāfi (raising knees from the ground and place one’s body in a half-raised position) or should we stay quiet?
Answer: It is better to recite Tashahhud or other Dhikrs while in Tajāfi posture.
